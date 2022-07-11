Heat stroke blamed for former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber's accidental death

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Collin County medical examiner's office said Marion Barber III died from a heat stroke.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back was found dead inside his Frisco apartment on June 1, 2022.

The 38-year-old was unresponsive when police were called to make a welfare check. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play at the time.

The Cowboys sent CBS 11 News the following statement shortly after Barber died:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."



Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period.

Barber spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season. The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012.

Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.

