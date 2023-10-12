Hazmat truck fire shuts down stretch of Interstate 94 east of Hudson

ROBERTS, Wis. — Some western Wisconsin residents were advised to evacuate their homes and workplaces Thursday morning after a FexEx truck transporting hazardous materials erupted in flames on Interstate 94, shutting down both lanes of traffic.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the fire broke out at about 6:19 a.m. on the interstate near Roberts, which is about 12 miles west of Hudson.

An evacuation alert was sent out over social media and IPAWS for people within a half-mile of the scene, but authorities say it wasn't mandatory.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were opened about an hour later, but westbound lanes were closed longer to clean up the scene.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the truck's brakes. There were no reported injuries.