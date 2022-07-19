Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives largest donation ever

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives its largest donation
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives its largest donation 00:25

CENTER CITY, Minn. -- A national leader in substance abuse has received its largest donation ever.

An Illinois couple donated $8 million to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. 

10-vo-hazelden-donation-wcco1pj3.jpg
CBS

The Minnesota-based clinic says the money comes at a time when there are a record number of overdoses and rising alcohol-related deaths nationwide.

It will use the donation to support patient care and make advances in research, education, and abuse prevention efforts.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.