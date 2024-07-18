Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation celebrates 75 years in Minnesota

CENTER CITY, Minn. — The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is celebrating 75 years in Minnesota.

During that time they've treated nearly 23,000 people with addiction.

In 1949 a group of people wanted to change the stigma surrounding addiction. So, they bought a farm in Center City from a woman named Hazel and named it "Hazel's Den."

"And out of this farm grew a social reform movement that changed the conversation about addiction and recovery in America," said Dr. Joseph Lee with the foundation.

The founder of McGarvey Coffee was on board from the start — one of the reasons why coffee is a staple at AA meetings.

"So it's intertwined, not only in the founding of our history but also in the socialization and the culture of recovery. Coffee is a real big deal," said Lee.

But Lee will tell you that caffeine is just one of thousands of tools that have helped fuel recovery over the past 75 years.

"We aren't just a treatment site, we actually have a graduate school, so we produce workforce who are both mental health and substance abuse counselors," said Lee.

They've also published books, including the "24 Hours a Day" meditation book, which has sold more than 10 million copies.

And you won't see the name Hazelden without the name Betty Ford attached. There's a good reason why the former first lady is celebrated here. Ford battled addiction herself and founded the Betty Ford Center, which merged with Hazelden in 2014.

"If anyone had ever told me in 1989 that I would still be around in 2024, I would have said impossible," said William Moyers.

Moyers left New York for Hazelden to get help for a drug addiction.

Brigi McHale grew up in Minnesota and used Hazelden to overcome alcohol.

"That's really what it's all about. It's us, individuals, recovering," said Moyers.

"I've had many gifts come my way, which I'm eternally grateful for, Hazelden being one of them," said McHale.

Lee said the biggest challenge today is health care and overcoming stigmas. But he believes the strides they've made are just the beginning.

"For the next 75 years I want people to know that world-class treatment and outcomes are possible for addiction. And that they happen every single day," said Lee.

Hazelden now has 16 sites nationally or virtually.

Leaders say they take pride in offering therapy, medications, counseling and other treatments in one location.