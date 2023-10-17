Haunted House on Lowry shutting doors after 22 years

MINNEAPOLIS — Tis the season for all things Halloween, but for one neighborhood, a local attraction isn't bringing the spooky vibes.

After 22 years, the Haunted House on Lowry is taking a break. This homemade haunted house started as a hobby for Mark Lazarchic and his family.

"I like doing the decorating for Halloween," Lazarchic said. "I like people being able to see it."

The Haunted House on Lowry draws thousands of people to its backyard for a night of horror.

This year, the screams will go silent.

"It's completely sad because I know a lot of people who count on it every year," Lazarchic said. "That's where they (people) bring their kids to."

$100,000 of his own money and countless of memories later, he said three reasons led to this difficult decision to close: Cost, lack of staff to help set up, and unhappy neighbors.

Lazarchic said it was important for him to provide a free haunted house experience so everyone could get into the Halloween spirit.

"I enjoy listening to the families and kids saying what they saw after going through it," he said.

Pan Anderson smiled as she spoke about her first time going through the Haunted House on Lowry, she remembered how lively the neighborhood was. She said this cancelation is a blow to her Halloween plans.

"I'm really saddened by it, but I'm hoping they're going to be back next years," Anderson stated.

Lazarchic said he is hopeful for the future, and he's not ruling out a haunted house return someday and will work with local business to come back stronger than ever.