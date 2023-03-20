Hastings veterans home getting new leadership after complaints

HASTINGS, Minn. -- The state is bringing in new leadership at the Hastings veterans home after complaints about a hostile work environment and its impact on veterans.

The veterans affairs commissioner announced Sunday that Deputy Commissioner Douglas Hughes and the home's administrator Mike Anderson were fired.

The Pioneer Press previously reported problems raised by caregivers ranging from ignoring safety concerns to retaliation for employees who spoke up.

State Sen. Erin Murphy, who leads the Veterans Committee, announced plans for an informational hearing on Tuesday.