Hastings police say missing man, 62, with medical condition found safe

UPDATE (Sept. 27, 2024) — The man was found safe. What follows is an edited version of the original story.



HASTINGS, Minn. — A missing 62-year-old man with a medical condition has been found safe, police in Hastings say.

The man was last seen Thursday at 11 a.m. leaving in his black Ford F-150 from West Bend, Wisconsin. He was believed to be traveling to Hastings.

Police say the medical condition requires medication and his family was concerned he didn't have the medical supplies he needs.

Authorities thanked all those who helped look for her.