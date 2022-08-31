Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Hastings police fatally shoot dog attacking owner

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 31, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 31, 2022 01:29

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Hastings police said officers shot and killed a dog that was attacking its family Tuesday evening.

The city's police chief said the department received a "frantic call" around 5:30 p.m. from a girl who said her dog was attacking her mother.

Officers went to the home on North Frontage Road, where they found the dog attacking its owner.

"Almost immediately, officers shot the dog, killing it," Police Chief David Wilske said.

The mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries from the dog attack, police said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 6:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.