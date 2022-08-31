Hastings police fatally shoot dog attacking owner

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Hastings police said officers shot and killed a dog that was attacking its family Tuesday evening.

The city's police chief said the department received a "frantic call" around 5:30 p.m. from a girl who said her dog was attacking her mother.

Officers went to the home on North Frontage Road, where they found the dog attacking its owner.

"Almost immediately, officers shot the dog, killing it," Police Chief David Wilske said.

The mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries from the dog attack, police said.