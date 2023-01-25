Watch CBS News
Education

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap
Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap 01:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down.

A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.

An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.

Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.

Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. 

Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.

The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.

On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.