"Hamilton" tickets could be yours for $10, if you win this contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- In less than two weeks, the Broadway hit "Hamilton" returns to Minneapolis, and some will get the chance to see the show for just tickets far less than face value, to say nothing of what tickets cost during the original Broadway run.

"Hamilton" is playing at the Orpheum Theater for nearly five weeks starting next month. And it was announced that 40 tickets will be available through a digital lottery for each performance for just $10.

You can enter through the official Hamilton app.

Winners will be notified each Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

Each winner can purchase up to two tickets.

The show begins performing in Minneapolis April 4. Regular tickets, ranging in price from $119 to $349, are still available for purchase to the general public.

The show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton's life, and death at the hand of Vice President Aaron Burr. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, Broadway and more. The original run won 11 Tony Awards, just shy of the all-time record.