Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

BOOnion Depot

Union Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.

When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.

Admission: Free

Link: More info

Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats

This Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.

When: Oct 28, 5-10 p.m. ; Oct. 29, 12-9 p.m. ; Oct. 30, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee, Minn.

Admission: $29.99+

Link: More info

North Loop Halloween Party

This free event has a costume parade, plenty of candy, pumpkin decorating, live music, and more.

When: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Nordic, 729 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minn.

Admission: Free

Link: More info

Sever's Fall Festival

Established in 1997, Sever's Fall Festival is a great, family-friendly way to spend Halloweekend. The festival features a corn maze, giant slide, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.

When: Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 3121 West 150th Street, Shakopee, Minn.

Admission: $16+ (children 3 and under get in free)

Link: More info

Not So Scary Trick-or-Treat

This family-friendly event will have costumes, music, treats, storytelling, and crafts.

When: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minn.

Admission: Free

Boo at the Zoo

This event put on by the Lake Superior Zoo features endless trick-or-treating stations, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games, and more.

When: Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont Street, Duluth, Minn.

Admission: $10+ (children 2 and under get in free)

Link: More info

Lakes and Legends' Dog Costume Contest

For those who consider their dogs children, Lakes and Legends is hosting its second annual dog costume contest where each drink purchase is a voting slip.

When: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lakes and Legends,

Admission: Drink purchase

Link: More info

Safari Scare

Safari North Wildlife Park's new event features a haunted trail, fire pits and s'mores, fall treats, a hayride, and more. The event also features bracelets for those looking for fewer scares on the haunted trail.

When: Oct. 29-30, after sundown

Where: Safari North Wildlife Park, 8493 State Highway 371, Brainerd, Minn.

Admission: $15 ($1 off admission with canned good)

Link: More info

Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular

The Minnesota Zoo Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular returns this Halloween with glowing trails and thousands of carved pumpkins.

When: Oct. 28-Nov. 7, at dusk (typically 7 p.m.)

Where: Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley, Minn.

Admission: $18+

Link: More info

Pearl Park Trick-or-Treat Halloween Party

This fun-filled Halloween party is geared toward children 12 and under. Activities include a trick-or-treat trail, costume parade, freeze dance, and games and crafts.

When: Oct. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Pearl Park, 414 Diamond Lake Road East, Minneapolis, Minn.

Admission: Free

Link: More info

Shadows & Spirits of the Capitol

Tour the restored Capitol where you will encounter historical spirits who will tell stories of the Capitol's early history.

When: Oct. 28-29, hour-long tours starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Paul, Minn.

Admission: $11+

Link: More info

A&G Corn Maze

This eight-acre corn maze features two miles of trails, human foosball, human hamster wheels, festive treats, and more.

When: Oct. 29-30

Where: 10448 345th Street, St. Joseph, Minn.

Admission: $10+

Link: More info

Union Depot Ghost Tours

This 90-minute tour takes you behind the scenes of the iconic Union Depot filled with ghosts and history.

When: Multiple sessions on Oct. 28

Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.

Admission: $22+

Link: More info

Dead End Hayride

At this creepy event, you'll be taken by a wagon into a haunted forest and must find your way back on foot while something terrifying looms around every corner.

When: Oct. 28-29 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. ; Oct. 30-31 7-10 p.m.

Where: 28186 Kettle River Boulevard, Wyoming, Minn.

Admission: $18+

Link: More info

Scream Town

This completely outdoor attraction has seven massive haunted attractions for you to tour, offering endless frights.

When: Oct. 28, 6:30-11 p.m. ; Oct. 29, 6-11 p.m. ; Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 7410 US-212, Chaska, Minn.

Admission: $34+

Link: More info

The Haunting Experience

The Haunting Experience in Cottage Grove has been offering frights to Minnesotans for over 30 years. First, guests go on a spooky hayride before walking through the scary haunted house.

For those who aren't into the scary stuff, the Haunting Experience offers a fall fest during the daytime on Oct. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring goats, pumpkin painting, and more.

When: Oct. 28-29, 7-11 p.m. ; Oct. 30-31, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 10900 East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove, Minn.

Admission: $23+

Link: More info

Haunted Disco

For those 18+ looking for some Halloween fun, First Avenue is hosting its annual Halloween party and costume contest with over $1,000 in cash prizes.

When: Oct. 31, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: First Avenue, 701 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn.

Admission: $15+

Link: More info

Molitor's Haunted Acres

Prepare to be scared at Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids. The haunted event is bringing back its walk-through-only experience by popular demand. Full of haunted trails and houses, this event is guaranteed to cause a fright.

When: Oct. 28-29, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: 3571 5th Avenue Northeast, Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Admission: $27+

Link: More info