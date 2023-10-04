Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Half of hourly workers not confident they'll retire comfortably, survey shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

4 key tips to get started with financial planning
4 key tips to get started with financial planning 03:42

MINNEAPOLIS — Only about half of hourly workers are confident they will retire comfortably someday, according to a new survey.

 The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Human Interest.

Salaried workers are slightly more confident — 63% of salaried respondents said they're confident in their retirement. 

One-third of hourly workers said they are winging it when it comes to retirement. More than half of hourly respondents said they will be somewhat or very financially reliant on a relative.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.