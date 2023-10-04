Half of hourly workers not confident they'll retire comfortably, survey shows
MINNEAPOLIS — Only about half of hourly workers are confident they will retire comfortably someday, according to a new survey.
The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Human Interest.
Salaried workers are slightly more confident — 63% of salaried respondents said they're confident in their retirement.
One-third of hourly workers said they are winging it when it comes to retirement. More than half of hourly respondents said they will be somewhat or very financially reliant on a relative.
