Hail storm leaves behind damage, insurance woes for western Wisconsin town

RICE LAKE, Wis. -- The lack of rain has triggered a drought warning for much of the state. But the quick bust of a storm left behind damage in a western Wisconsin town.

Hail rained down at the Walmart in Rice Lake, breaking skylights and soaking merchandise. A skylight also busted at the local Mendard's.

The hail broke the hoods of new cars, and a witness said hundreds of new cars have unwanted indentations. The town's restaurant wasn't immune either. Applebee's also took a hit.

"These massive golf ball-sized hail started slamming into the windows and signs, destroying everything," described William Fischer of Shell Lake, Wisconsin.

"The wind was going so fast you could hardly see down the street, it was crazy," added Lily Edlin.

"Everyone's trying to clean up after this," said Chy Mabie. "There's shrapnel all over the parking lot from vehicles."

Here's some reminders to avoid getting scammed after a storm: First, call your insurance provider. Get multiple estimates for the work from in-state licensed contractors, and get all offers in writing.

The main takeaway is - if you did not request the service, then reject it.