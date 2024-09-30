Car rolls into tent at chainsaw carving event in Hackensack, 4 injured

HACKENSACK, Minn. — Four people were injured on Saturday afternoon at the Hackensack Chainsaw Carving Event when a car rolled away from its parking spot and into a tent.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says an 80-year-old man was trying to park a 2021 Honda Pilot. He got out of the car but it continued to move, and he tried to get back in to put it into park.

The car struck several adults participating in the chainsaw event. Three adults were treated at the scene for minor injuries. One was airlifted to a hospital for a serious injury.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office says.