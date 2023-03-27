Watch Live: Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial continues as man accusing her of crashing into takes the stand

The man claiming Gwyneth Paltrow ran into him on a ski slope seven years ago took the stand Monday, after the Hollywood star and lifestyle influencer's testimony in what is expected to be an eight-day trial.

Paltrow, 50, told the Utah jury unequivocally Friday that Terry Sanderson, 76, collided with her from behind on the slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Sanderson, a retired optometrist, initially sued her for more than $3 million in damages, an amount later reduced to $300,000. Paltrow is counter-suing for $1 and attorneys fees.

Sanderson, who described himself as a careful and frequent skier, described the incident as he recalled it, including seeing signs warning skiers to slow down.

"I heard something I had never heard at a ski resort — a blood-curdling scream," he said. He said he assumed someone was out of control.

"I got hit in my back so hard, and right at my shoulder blades. It felt like it was perfectly centered, the fists and the poles were right there, at my shoulder blades. Serious, serious smack. I've never been hit that hard," he said Monday. He said the impact sent him "flying" and that all he saw was snow as he went out of control. The last thing he remembered, he said, was thinking he should protect his face and head.

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, leaves the courtroom following her testimony, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Rick Bowmer / AP

When his attorney asked if things in his life had changed following the accident, he replied in the affirmative. "I'm like living another life now," he said.

He said he can't ski anymore as a result of his injuries, which he said included four broken ribs and a concussion.

Earlier testimony had also focused on Sanderson's health. Witnesses, including his doctor and his daughters, have testified about Sanderson's medical problems, including brain injury symptoms and broken bones.

Attorneys are trying to establish whether Sanderson or Paltrow was uphill at the time of the crash, a point of ski etiquette that will also likely determine who is liable for the accident. Paltrow said Friday that Sanderson skied into her back.

Paltrow was called by Sanderson's attorneys. Her attorneys are expected to call her children, Moses and Apple, and now-husband, Brad Falchuck, later in the trial.