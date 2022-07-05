Guthrie Theater cancels upcoming shows due to COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS -- While live entertainment continues to get back on its feet amid what seems to be the waning end of the COVID-19 pandemic, along comes another reminder that we're not out of the woods just yet.
The Guthrie Theater on Tuesday announced that they would have to cancel a number of upcoming performances of the new Jane Austen adaptation of "Emma," including a performance scheduled for tonight.
The theater announced that they've had "multiple COVID-19 cases within members of the cast and crew, including understudies."
The affected performances are:
- Tuesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 6 at both 1 and 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Guthrie officials said that ticket-holders have been contacted to inform them of their options.
