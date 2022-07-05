Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Guthrie Theater cancels upcoming shows due to COVID-19

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Modernized "Emma" makes its debut at Guthrie
Modernized "Emma" makes its debut at Guthrie 02:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- While live entertainment continues to get back on its feet amid what seems to be the waning end of the COVID-19 pandemic, along comes another reminder that we're not out of the woods just yet.

The Guthrie Theater on Tuesday announced that they would have to cancel a number of upcoming performances of the new Jane Austen adaptation of "Emma," including a performance scheduled for tonight.

The theater announced that they've had "multiple COVID-19 cases within members of the cast and crew, including understudies."

The affected performances are:

  • Tuesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 6 at both 1 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Guthrie officials said that ticket-holders have been contacted to inform them of their options.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.