Guthrie Theater cancels upcoming shows due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- While live entertainment continues to get back on its feet amid what seems to be the waning end of the COVID-19 pandemic, along comes another reminder that we're not out of the woods just yet.

The Guthrie Theater on Tuesday announced that they would have to cancel a number of upcoming performances of the new Jane Austen adaptation of "Emma," including a performance scheduled for tonight.

The theater announced that they've had "multiple COVID-19 cases within members of the cast and crew, including understudies."

The affected performances are:

Tuesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 at both 1 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Guthrie officials said that ticket-holders have been contacted to inform them of their options.