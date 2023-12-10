Gustavsson gets 2nd shutout of the season as Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss with 3-0 win

Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild beat Seattle 3-0 Sunday night to hand the Kraken their eighth straight loss.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which improved to 5-2-0 since John Hynes replaced the fired Dean Evason as coach on Nov. 27. Gustavsson got his fifth career shutout.

Joey Daccord finished with 23 saves for the Kraken, who have been blanked twice during the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. They are one away from matching the franchise record set December 2021 to January 2022 during their inaugural season.

Boldy put the Wild onto the board at 7:14 of the first period. He came in wide-open on Daccord down the left wing with the goalie out of position and slid the puck behind his right pad and inside the post for his seventh of the season.

Rossi made it 2-0 with 7:25 left in the game for his ninth.

Eriksson Ek capped it with an empty-netter for his 14th with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Earlier Sunday, the Kraken announced starting goalie Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. He will be out for at least seven days. Grubauer sustained the injury late in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

