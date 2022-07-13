Guns down, cameras up: new program offers Twin Cities youth a chance to put life in focus

ST, PAUL, Minn. -- A new program is aiming to keep kids away from guns by providing mentorship and a path forward.

Statistics prove more young people are using guns.

"Right now, it is a lot of shooting going on," Miki Frost said.

That's why Frost's 8218 Truce Center is partnering with One Minnesota and Revolution Studios to offer an alternative to what is going on in the street.

"Shooting each other isn't the thing to do." Frost said. "How about shooting each other with a camera. Hey, put the guns down and pick the cameras up."

Young people from seventh to 12th grade can sign up for a five-week course that teaches basic photography skills with direct mentorship. At the end of the course, students keep the camera, lens and bag and continue to benefit from that mentorship.

"We want to use this camera as a way to get these kids away from the inner city," Frost said.

Getting kids out of the city allows time for mentors to reach young people.

Fifteen-year-old Luis Wolford was one of the first to learn he wants to be an example to others.

"I used to do dumb things when I was younger, so I kinda stopped trying to do that and stuff," he said. "Now I'm trying to have some of the people that are doing the stuff that they are doing out here to stop doing what they are doing and proceed and do something good with their life."

Wolford believes picking up a camera could open up a whole new world.

"There are a lot of things that you can do being a photographer or videographer instead of just being a gangbanger, because being a gangbanger will get you killed or in jail," he said. "Being something positive influences others kids that want to do something positive."

The hope is the course lessons and the mentorship will help the young people put life into focus.

The Truce Center is looking for more partners and mentors to help with this venture. To get in touch, click here.