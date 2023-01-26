Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gun control proposals are back on the table in the Minnesota legislature, and with a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see an opportunity to pass those measures this session.

The highly debated topic was the center of conversation Thursday as "Gun Owners' Lobby Day" returned to the State Capitol.

Right now, there's a heavy urgency to improve public safety, especially in light of the recent mass shootings in California and the uptick in gun violence here in Minnesota.

Democrats say passing gun control measures is a top priority this year. But even with the Democratic lead, it doesn't come without opposition.

Thursday morning, dozens of gun owners gathered at the capitol building to express why they're against these proposals. The two bills on the docket include a push for expanded criminal background checks for all gun purchases and transfers, and "red flag" laws, which allow law enforcement -- and in some cases a family member -- to petition to a judge to restrict someone's ability to have firearms if they are at a risk to themselves or others.

Those at the Capitol today call these measures "extreme and unconstitutional."

"The governor yesterday pointed to California and the recent tragic mass shootings that happened there. California has all of these laws and more. It did not stop a determined criminal from committing those atrocities," Bryan Strawser, of the Minnesota Gun Owners' Caucus, said.

California does already have the measures Walz is proposing, but it also has top marks from the Giffords Law Center, which evaluates gun laws and pushes for gun control proposals.