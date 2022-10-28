Gun buyback event on Saturday expands services to help people start a new path

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.

A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.

You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.

The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime.

"You can turn in your weapon no questions asked, that's unheard of," said Nikki McComb, the executive director of Art is my Weapon, which is partnering with this event to take all the guns that are turned in.

McComb says they dismantle all the guns from buyback events and use them to create art. Many of the artists are survivors of gun violence themselves.

"They can learn how to create something that either honors their lost loved one or just release feelings and thoughts," said McComb.

This is the third buyback event for McComb.

"We received probably 450 weapons," said McComb. "We had grandmothers coming in saying, 'My grandson had this, I don't want it in my home.'"

This event is a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence. Not only do you turn in your weapon, there are several community groups on hand to offer up free resources for a new beginning.

"Any area of life that you might need help with, it is here," said Priscilla Brown, one of the event organizers.

The public can meet with employment counselors, doctors, therapists, or legal help at this event after turning in their guns.

"We need to knock the barriers down for access," said Deseria Galloway, another one of the event organizers, "Access to services they may not normally get because they don't have insurance."

Both Brown and Galloway have been touched by gun violence in their own ways, and have turned helping the community into their passion.

"I want the young people to know that we do care, we hear you. This is your outcry, we are responding to your outcry," said Galloway.

All you need to do for help is simply show up.

"Hand your guns over and there is a different path," said Brown.

The event is at the Colin Powell Center: 2924 4th Avenue South Minneapolis, Minn.

Click here to learn more about Art is my Weapon, which runs solely on donations.