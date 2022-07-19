Watch CBS News
Gummies, chews soon available for Minnesota medical cannabis patients

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's medical cannabis program is expanding.

Starting in August, patients will be able to buy gummies and chews.

Patients interested in making the switch should make an appointment with their dispensary pharmacist to get pre-approved.

You have to be approved and have one of 17 qualifying medical conditions to be part of the program.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

