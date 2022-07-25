Grumpy's Bar & Grill Roseville closing after 14 years

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Grumpy's Bar & Grill in Roseville is closing its doors for good this Saturday after 14 years.

The restaurant took to Facebook to announce its closure, saying it was "far from the ending we wanted."

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the closing of Grumpy’s Roseville, effective Saturday, July 30th at... Posted by Grumpy's Bar & Grill Roseville on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Owners say that a new restaurant, Mito, will be taking over the building and offered all current Grumpy's Bar & Grill employees positions.

The last day Grumpy's will be open coincides with its fourth Big Kahuna Bash, which they say was unplanned "but going out on a positive note in an overall bummer situation maybe isn't the worst idea."