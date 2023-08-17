Watch CBS News
Greeting your neighbors could boost your well-being, research shows

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saying hello to your neighbors may increase your well-being, according to new research.

"Adults in the U.S. who regularly say hello to multiple people in their neighborhood have higher wellbeing than those who greet fewer or no neighbors," a Gallup survey found.

Gallup collected the data as part of its National Health and Well-Being Index. Americans who regularly greet six or more neighbors scored 13 points higher on the index, on average.

The survey was conducted earlier this year and involved more than 4,500 U.S. adults.

