Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Green Bay Packers superfan selling "Big Cheese" tailgating bus

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Green Bay Packers superfan selling "Big Cheese" tailgating bus
Green Bay Packers superfan selling "Big Cheese" tailgating bus 00:53

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. -- A special vehicle just hit the market, and let's just say it's ready for game day.

A Packers super fan is selling his party bus named "The Big Cheese."

The bus can seat 14 people. It also holds a bar, a built-in cooler, and a restroom.

This vehicle has seen a lot of tailgating action. The owner, Jason Mercier, bought it last year from a pair of fans who used it for 25 years.

packers-bus-for-sale-vo-wcco1ub2-00-00-3427.jpg
CNN

He describes it as a mobile man cave. 

"You got seating for 14 in here, you got all the bells and whistles of any Packer fan usually, or man cave, you know. Mine just happens to be mobile," Mercier said.

If you'd like to be the next owner, it'll cost you some big bucks. The asking price is $14,000. The current owner is trying to stash that money away to help pay his son's college tuition.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.