Great Dane sibling pair working as therapy dogs at St. Cloud hospital

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- When you think of therapy animals, you think of labs or golden retrievers, or even smaller dogs.

You don't think of Great Danes - that are bigger than some horses - but they're being trained at CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital.

"If a nurse isn't aware of us coming in, doesn't know that the dogs are that big, they've been scared," said Wayne Chmelik.

When Chmelik brings Hulu and Tootsie to the hospital, they have to avoid narrow spaces. But despite their size, the Great Danes are about as friendly as they come.

"They are. Unless you're a squirrel. They are just the most gentle animals I've ever raised," said Chmelik.

Hulu weighs 170 pounds, Tootsie weighs 166. And as you might imagine, they are by far the largest animals that visit with patients. In fact, when someone asks for a therapy dog, they are shocked to see the Great Danes walk in.

Both dogs tower over miniature horses that are in the local therapy animal association.

"This is very unique. And to have a brother-sister team, is very cool," said Marlene Dingmann, a therapy dog trainer for the hospital.

A while back, Hulu made friends with 3-year-old Nellie Koubsky.

Koubsky had appendicitis and was in a lot of pain. But just before her surgery, the biggest and friendliest dog she had ever seen paid her a visit.

"He just cheered me up," Koubsky said.

Before they became therapy dogs, Hulu and Tootsie were show dogs- winning awards with Chmelik and his wife Patricia. Sadly, she was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago and now lives in a memory care facility. But several times a week, the gentle giants pay mom a visit.

It doesn't matter if you're an older patient or someone much smaller than they are. Hulu and Tootsie are always looking to make a friend.

"That is the most rewarding thing. Even in that short period of time," said Chmelik.

Chmelik said the dogs get plenty of treats, just not when they are visiting patients because treats cause them to drool excessively.

Hulu and Tootsie's birthday is on April 14. April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day.