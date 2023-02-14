Grand Lake Township man arrested for multiple alleged sexual assaults of youths

DULUTH, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 48-year-old Grand Lake Township man on expected charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The man, who has been taken to St. Louis County Jail, is accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse of minors. One alleged victim came forward to police to say that she had been abused by the man when she was a young child, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators say they've found other alleged victims, and it's believed the assaults happened at multiple places, including the suspect's farm in Lakewood Township.

Police are still seeking potential other victims, and ask anyone who might have more information to contact them at 218-336-4350.

Additionally, the sheriff's office offered that if you know someone who is currently being sexually abused, or are yourself, you can reach out to the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault at 218-726-1931 or the First Witness Child Advocacy Center at 218-727-8353.