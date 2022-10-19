Watch CBS News
Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.

Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove.

"Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year."  

The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.

The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.

