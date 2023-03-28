Watch CBS News
Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff for victims of Nashville school shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff this week in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Three children and three adults died after a former student opened fire inside a Christian elementary school.

Police say three of the victims were just 9 years old.

Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, shot through the side doors and entered the Covenant School in a targeted attack. CBS News is attempting to confirm Hale's gender identity.

Law enforcement responded within minutes. Police say two officers shot and killed Hale inside the school.

The community gathered for a vigil Monday night, mourning together, and a makeshift memorial is taking shape outside the elementary school.

