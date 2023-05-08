"Remember and honor": Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff for victims of Texas mass shooting

Remembering the victims of the Allen mass shooting Remembering the victims of the Allen mass shooting 01:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday directed all U.S. and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor victims in a Texas mass shooting.

On Saturday, eight people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in Allen, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. Among those pronounced dead on scene was the gunman, who was shot and killed by an officer, officials confirmed.

RELATED: Texas mall shooting witnesses recall "unfathomable" carnage

Walz says the half-staff flag order is in accordance with a proclamation issued Sunday from the White House. The order is effective immediately until sunset on Thursday.

"As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims," Walz's proclamation said. "We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost."

Walz says individuals, businesses and other organizations in Minnesota are also encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.