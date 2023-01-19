Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.

The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.

The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.

On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already have that benefit, an item included in the propsal.

The plan also wants to increase access to safe and sick time. Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature recently advanced a proposal requiring six days of paid time off.

The proposal includes the "Drive for 5 Workforce Fund" to prepare Minnesotans to enter high-growth, critical occupations -- defined as technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing and trades.

High school seniors would no longer need to pay a fee to apply to college as part of the proposal. It is meant break down financial barriers and ensure "postsecondary is an option for all Minnesotans."

Walz also looks to fund the tentative contract agreement between Minnesota and SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa to help alleviate the PCA shortage.

To assist small businesses, the state would offer a tax credit to investors or investment funds to incentivize investments in companies with founders that are women, veterans, people of color, Native or headquartered in greater Minnesota.

Under the proposal, all homes and businesses would have access to broadband by 2026.

The plan calls for more than 6,000 acres of grasslands and wetlands would be restored. It would also focus on protecting and preserving Minnesota's land and water resources and upgrading the state's parks.

The One Minnesota Budget would expand the Solar for Schools program, opening up the opportunity for 723 more schools to switch to solar energy.

If approved, a new commercial building emergency code would require all new commercial and large multi-family construction to be net zero by 2036. Additionally, Minnesota plans to move to 100% clean energy in the state's electricity sector by 2040.

The One Minnesota Budget looks to offer grants to help meat, poultry, egg, and milk processors start, modernize or expand their business.

The proposal would also invest in the health and safety of farmers through farm safety outreach, equipment upgrades and mental health outreach.

Additional components of the One Minnesota Budget will be announced over the next week.