Gophers' WR Chris Autman-Bell will miss rest of season due to leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers announced Monday that one of their wide receivers will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

Chris Autman-Bell was sidelined in the second quarter of the team's 49-7 rout of Colorado Buffaloes Saturday.

According to the team, Autman-Bell will need surgery on a lower leg injury, ending his season. He was the leading receiver on the team.

The team will seek a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA for Autman-Bell.

"That will be up to Chris and his family if they want to seek that," the Gophers said in a tweet.

Minnesota travels to Michigan State on Saturday for its first road and Big 10 Conference game of the season.