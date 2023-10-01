Gophers running back by committee proves strength without their star

Gophers running back by committee proves strength without their star

Gophers running back by committee proves strength without their star

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a very happy homecoming for the Gophers who beat the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, and they found success without having their standout running back.

Freshman Big 10 standout, Darius Taylor, was sidelined for Saturday's game due to a leg injury, but back up running backs proved they're ready to step up when needed.

Early in the game, Zach Evans refused to go down to gains yards, marching the Gophers down the field to their first touchdown of the game. Then, in the 3rd quarter, Evans cuts through the Ragin Cajun defense for a 18 yard touchdown run.

"He just had his opportunity and he shined," said Athan Kaliakmanis, Gophers quarterback.

Running back Bryce Williams also stepped up by fighting his way into the endzone for a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

"Now we have a group of running backs who are gaining experience. That was a huge question mark at the beginning of the year. Bryce ran hard today, Sean (Tyler) ran hard today, and I mean Zach ran well today," said P.J. Fleck, Gophers head coach.

"It's always 'the next man up' mentality, and we know all our running backs are ready to play in the Big 10," said Daniel Jackson, Gophers wide receiver.

Gophers had four players with 10 or more carries, and the team rushed for over 200 yards at Saturday's game.

"They just played their butts off. I'm super proud of all of them and they put in a lot of work, so they earned it," said Kaliakmanis.

The Gophers hope to keep the momentum as they head into next week's game against #2 in the nation, University of Michigan.

That game is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.