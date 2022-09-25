Gophers ranked No. 21 in AP poll

MINNEAPOLIS -- After dominating Michigan State in their first Big Ten game of the season, the 4-0 Minnesota Gophers are ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press' college football poll.

The Gophers beat the Spartans 34-7 on Saturday. Michigan State was ranked as highly as No. 11 earlier this season, but fell off the rankings after a 39-28 loss to the University of Washington.

Through four games, the Gophers have a +159 point differential.

This is the first time the Gophers have been ranked since October 2020. They were also ranked No. 23 in the coaches' poll this week.

The Gophers' next game is their homecoming matchup against Purdue on Saturday.