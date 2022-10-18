Gophers men's basketball team lands 7-foot center Dennis Evans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota men's basketball got its biggest commitment in years Monday night -- literally and figuratively.

Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, California, announced his commitment to the Gophers on Instagram.

"Next year, I'll be a Golden Gopher at the University of Minnesota," Evans said.

Evans is the No. 27 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. Another ranking site, Rivals, has Evans at No. 13.

According to 247Sports, Evans is he highest-ranked Gophers recruit since Royce White in 2009, who was ranked No. 26. White played just one year with the Gophers before transferring to Iowa State.

Evans had reportedly narrowed his decision to Minnesota and TCU before picking the Gophers.

The Gophers also have a commitment from four-star shooting guard Cameron Christie.