Gophers give P.J. Fleck a new 7-year contract

Extended: Minnesota to battle Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS -- A year after giving P.J. Fleck a new contract, the University of Minnesota is doubling down on its chief oar rower.

The university announced Wednesday a new, seven-year contract for Fleck, pending Board of Regents approval. It would keep Fleck coaching the Gopher football team through 2029.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead this football program, and our goal is to compete for championships every year," Fleck said in a release. "Heather and I and our family love living here and we are excited to continue on this journey with the entire state of Minnesota."

The Gophers are currently preparing to take on Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 after an 8-4 season. They went 5-4 in the Big Ten, with marquee wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin.

In Fleck's six seasons with the maroon and gold, they've gone 43-27 with 26 Big Ten wins. In 2019, he led the Gophers to their winningest season (11-2) since 1904.

Fleck's original contract with the U of M was for five years in 2017 after coaching Western Michigan for four seasons.