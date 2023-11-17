Gopher Women's Soccer commits to cleaning up Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS — Their season may be over, but they're still putting in the work. The Gophers womens soccer team meets weekly to clean up Dinkytown and address safety concerns.

"I feel like we're all a lot more aware of how much trash there is, so now when I walk to class it's like, "Oh my gosh it's everywhere,'" said Sophia Boman, a senior on the Gopher Soccer Team.

Bowman and Elizabeth Overberg are the founders of "Project Dinkytown," which is a new club the Gopher Women's Soccer team started this year.

"It's not that big of a commitment from us really, and we just wanted to make a difference," said Overberg, "I just love how easy it is and satisfying it is and you can see the before and after and see that you really did something."

Another mission of this group is to spot the safety concerns around campus and bring attention to the problem.

"We really want to petition the city to add more crosswalks and stop signs," said Boman.

"It's just so important to have that safe environment and community that you don't have to be worrying about all these external factors, like trash or lighting or crossing the road and you can just really enjoy your time here," said Overberg.

Boman and Overberg only have one more year left in school, so they've been recruiting more freshmen to participate.

"When we leave, they're going to feel like they have a responsibility to continue it because they already know how it works," said Overberg.

To connect with the club: https://www.instagram.com/project_dinkytown/