Gopher volleyball takes on UCLA, USC in West Coast road trip

MINNEAPOLIS — Gopher women's volleyball is heading on their first conference road trip to the West Coast as they take on UCLA and USC this weekend.

It's a challenging road trip for several reasons — the time zone change, California traffic along with back-to-back matches against capable teams.

Minnesota is coming off a roller coaster of a week in which they defeated rival and No. 7 Wisconsin in five sets.

"You kind of coach a lot of matches to have one like that, so pretty happy," Head Coach Keegan Cook said.

But then on Saturday they lost in five against a Purdue team picked apart the Gophers' serve receive; the Boilermakers logged 17 aces on the night.

Cook has rooted the team in a defensively-minded identity — Zeynep Palabiyik ranks first in the conference in digs per set — but knows the team has to side out quicker in order to get to the next level. Many of his players that are carrying the passing load are young, haven't passed next to each other before or were playing some of their first Big Ten matches.

Zeynep Palabiyik leads the Big Ten in digs per set. Bjorn Franke/Gopher Athletics

"You're going to be tested pretty early on. And this is probably the first time that our young guys have been tested like that," Cook said.

They're hoping to grow against the two California teams: UCLA remains undefeated at home, and while No. 21 USC was just swept by No. 4 Nebraska, they have a versatile setter in Mia Tuaniga and an outside hitter who logs nearly 4 kills a set.

For senior opposite Lydia Grote, who grew up in Burbank and transferred from the University of California, Berkeley, this weekend will be a homecoming of sorts. Between the two matches, she'll have dozens of friends and family in the stands.

"I'm super excited. I get to play in front of my home crowd and family and friends. And I grew up just playing games in the USC and UCLA gym. So I'm very excited. Almost feels like home," she said.

The Gophers have been leaning on Grote to balance out the offense, as McKenna Wucherer works to get back on the court after suffering an injury. Grote ranks second on the team in kills per set and is the team's best server, with .31 aces per set.

The Gophers play UCLA on Friday at 9 p.m. central, and USC on Saturday at 10 p.m. central.