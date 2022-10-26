Watch CBS News
Gophers

Gophers unveil 2023 schedule, with home opener against Cornhuskers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gopher football team has announced its schedule for next season, with home matchups against Wisconsin and Michigan being among the highlights.

The Gophers will open the season at home against Nebraska on Aug. 31. Their full home slate also includes Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. The border battle with the Badgers closes the season.

The team will travel to take on North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State.

The Gophers are on a three-game losing streak after opening the season 4-0. They play Rutgers on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Gophers announced they're adding Alabama to the football schedule... in 2032 and 2033.

Here's the full 2023 schedule:

  • Aug. 31 - vs. Nebraska
  • Sept. 9 - vs. Eastern Michigan
  • Sept. 16 - at North Carolina
  • Sept. 23 - at Northwestern
  • Sept. 30 - vs. Louisiana
  • Oct. 7 - vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 21 - at Iowa
  • Oct. 28 - vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 4 - vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 11 - at Purdue
  • Nov. 18 - at Ohio State
  • Nov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 12:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.