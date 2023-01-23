University of Minnesota dance team adds 2 more championship titles to its legacy

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a boundary-pushing jazz routine and a perfectly synchronized pom routine, the University of Minnesota dance program added two more championship titles to its legacy -- 21 total championships since 2003.

"We pushed the limits, we pushed the envelope and that's really what we wanted to do," said Ellie Hebig.

Sara Nalli, Nola Winje, Hannah Kasner, Ellie Hebig, Lauren Honke, and Madeline Nover are the six seniors on the Gopher dance team who dreamed up and delivered the perfect ending.

"We've had a unique journey getting here to our senior year and I think this is just the cherry on top," said Nalli.

As the seniors set their lasting mark on this program, one of the newest members is breaking the program's mold.

Matthew Greco is a freshman and the first male member of this team. In this year's winning jazz dance, he says choreography was changing up until the final performance.

"It was gritty and it was intense and that was where they were able to push this year and it paid off because it was really undeniable to watch, for sure," said Tia Tumbleson, Assistant Dance Coach.

Tumbleson and Amanda Gaines coach the team and were once team members themselves. Through competing and coaching, they've learned that winning doesn't get old -- if you change the way you win.

"That is part of the pressure of having that success, you're almost forced to take a risk because you won't continue to be rewarded for doing the same thing," said Gaines.

The University of Minnesota wasn't the only dance team from the state to win a championship in their division at nationals this year. Also bringing home the gold: University of St. Thomas, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, and, for the first time in the program's history, the University of Minnesota-Duluth

These seniors are now preparing for their lives outside of competition, but taking with them the lessons competing gave them.