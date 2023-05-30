Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan helps woman seen struggling in St. Paul's Beaver Lake

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bystander rushed to help a woman struggling in Beaver Lake in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

Before 10 a.m., someone called emergency crews to report that two people in the lake appeared to be struggling to stay above water.

The St. Paul Fire Department arrived and put a boat in the water, and deputies pulled a woman from the water. She was taken to an area hospital, and her current condition is unknown.

Police report that, as it turns out, the second person in the water was a good Samaritan, who originally saw the woman struggling and rushed in to help her out.

Crews were able to help that person from the water as well. The good Samaritan was reported to be uninjured and alright.

