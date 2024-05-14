Good Samaritan helps save jogger's life with CPR after heart attack

Shakopee runner reunited with man who saved his life

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — According to the American Heart Association, nine out of 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside the hospital don't survive.

But late last month, a Shakopee man beat those odds thanks to a Good Samaritan and first responders who jumped into action to save his life.

April 25 has always been a special day.

"It was my wedding anniversary, my granddaughter's birthday and one of my son's birthdays," John said.

But this year, John doesn't remember the day at all.

"Absolutely nothing. Complete blank," he said.

While on his run, the 74-year-old suffered a heart attack. Craig Humpfer, a real estate appraiser, happened to be driving in the area and noticed him on the ground. He ran from his car to help while someone else called 911.

"He had no heartbeat, so I immediately started CPR on him. The adrenaline just took over and I guess the biggest thing you worry about afterward is did I do it right? Did I do it in time?" Humpfer said.

An ambulance was nearby and rushed him into surgery.

"I'm here talking to you because of serendipity, or God's blessing, or I used up all my lottery tickets in one go," John said.

On Monday, John met Humpfer and the first responders to thank them in person.

"It was extremely emotional for both of us honestly, because I couldn't have been happier to see him upright and just his reaction," Humpfer said.

They hope their story inspires others to learn CPR. Both plan to get certified themselves.

"It's one thing to know how to do it, its another to take the initiative to stop and help people and I think that's really what it's all about," Humpfer said.

Now bonded for life, the former strangers turned friends are planning a fishing trip together.

"I go alone, so now I have somebody who wants to go. Who can also save my life if he has to," John said.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

The American Red Cross offers CPR certifications among other lifesaving courses.