Good Question: What is the dark web?

MINNEAPOLIS -- You've likely heard that computer hackers accessed the Minneapolis Public School system. They stole private data in a cyberattack that the district called an "encryption event." The hacker group then posted some of that information on the dark web.

So, what is the dark web? Good Question.

Ty Hollins is the Chief Information Security Officer for ProCircular, a cybersecurity company.

"You would have to download the tor...a tor is a browser that allows you to be anonymous," Hollins explained. "The technology behind the dark web was created by the U.S. Navy as an effort to anonymize government activity and the usage of the internet. It's legal, anyone could download the browser that's required and go on the dark web. However, the material that you're purchasing isn't legal."

Hollins says there are three parts to the web: the surface web, your Google.com, WCCO.com, sites that are searchable - the deep web, stuff you can't search - and the dark web, which no one knows for sure, but it is believed to be bigger than the surface web.

"Sometimes we call it the internet's evil twin," Hollins said. "The dark web, in my view, is primarily for illicit material, if you want to do bad things. You can hire someone to hack or destroy someone's life, drugs, stolen identities..."

Hollins says there are some legitimate reasons for using the dark web.

"For example, for counties that have a lot of censorship, the dark web allows people in those countries, like a news reporter, to be able to report out and share information," Hollins said.

But he also says for the vast majority, the dark web is not safe and is extremely difficult to police.

"I highly recommend folks not go on the dark, even if it's just to search around. I wouldn't recommend that," Hollins said.

Even if you don't buy anything on the dark web, you might click on a link or download something that could hurt you or your computer.

Hollins also advises people to change their passwords every so often and use mutli-factor authentication.