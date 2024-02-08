Good Question: What do the different colors of roses symbolize?

What does each color of rose mean?

What does each color of rose mean?

MINNEAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is the busiest time of year for floral shops.

We know red roses are the traditional token of love, but what about the other colors? Good Question.

"Roses are the iconic flower of Valentine's Day," Susan Bachman West, CEO of Bachman's, said.

Rose colors actually have a meaning and Bachman West says there's plenty of colors to choose from.

"Red means love. Pink is happiness, grace, appreciation. Peach is more desire. Lavender is enchantment," Bachman West said. "Yellow stands for joy and friendship."

Other flowers hold meanings too. Tulips can symbolize a rebirth or unyielding love. Orchids can mean refinement and prosperity.

"Sometimes it's hard for people to express their sentiments and so it's easy to say it with flowers," Bachman West said.

Stemming back centuries, roses have held different historical and cultural significance. It's even the national flower of the United States as of 1986.

So are there any rose colors you should avoid on Valentine's Day?

"You can do whatever you like," Bachman West said.

"So there may be meanings but they are not the rules," reporter Kirsten Mitchell asked.

"They are not the rules," Bachman West confirmed.

So no matter the color, quantity or flower, it's truly the thought that counts.

"The act of giving and receiving flowers is the true sentiment," Bachman West said.

Bachman's says for Valentine's Day, they go through 40,000 stems of roses and 85,000 tulips. So if you haven't made plans just yet, you may want to get on it soon.