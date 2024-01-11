Good Question: What are the benefits of participating in Dry January?

MINNEAPOLIS — After days of indulgence over the holidays, a lot of people try to get back on track with the new year.

You've probably heard a lot of buzz about cutting out booze. One survey showed nearly a third of those who drink are very likely to do Dry January this year.

So what does a month without alcohol do to our bodies? Good Question.

"It's resetting and gives people the opportunity to really examine alcohol and the role in their lives," Dr. Shelia Specker, an addiction psychiatrist, said. "Alcohol really affects the blood pressure. It affects things like blood sugar as well, so even within that month span of time, it improves, as well as weight."

A survey out of UK fond, of those who did Dry January, 71% slept better, 67% had more energy, more than half lost weight and 54% saw their skin improve.

"Alcohol is a depressant. So it makes sense that people's mood and anxiety can improve when they stop drinking," Specker said.

Specker says the health benefits depend on how much and how frequently someone drank before.

Now a days, the non-alcoholic beverage business is booming.

"If people are finding that they can't do it, that it's too overwhelming, that gives the person a fair amount of information, that, hey, maybe this is beyond me and I need to seek help," Specker said.

Long term studies found Dry January participants ended up consuming less alcohol throughout the year.

"After trying it last year and seeing how great it was, every month is kind of a dry month," Jenna Rivers said.

Doctors caution heavy drinkers may not want to quit cold turkey since they may experience withdrawal symptoms. It's best to consult with your doctor if you have concerns about alcohol dependency.