Good Question: Why do some people enjoy feeling scared?

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Halloween is right around the corner. 

The sights and sounds can make for a spook-tacular night -- that is, if you like being frightened.

So why do some people like getting scared while others don't? Good Question.

Audiologist Jasmine Benson says we can thank "non-linear" sounds for sending shivers down our spines.

"Your eyes take a lot longer to realize there's danger than your ears," she explained.

Sounds that are slightly unnatural are more frightening because humans need to be more aware of sounds in order to survive in the wild. It's the unfamiliarity that's scary, not the sound itself.

From jump scares to centipedes to spiders - different things scare different people.

"We don't know for certain, but there are some studies that show there are differences in our brain chemistry," explained Dr. Jessica Cici, M Health Fairview Child Psychiatrist.

Humans aren't necessarily born with fears. Some are developed through lived experiences.

"Certain things we are all fearful of," Cici said. "Whereas some things are more learned, so we take cues from our parents."

Cici added that repeated exposure to certain scary situations can actually reduce fear through increased tolerance. 

