Golf event aims to connect BIPOC entrepreneurs with business owners

MINNEAPOLIS — Golf courses have historically been a place where deals are made and often places where people of color have traditionally been excluded from the deal making.

But an event this weekend is aiming to change that.

Be the Change MN's John Baker says the golf tournament is where tough conversations about race and equity take place. The tourney also allows BIPOC entrepreneurs to connect with business owners and make deals that change lives.

"Its kind of a real comfortable space where everybody can be themself and there is no judgement and it's just a safe space for everybody to get to know somebody they wouldn't normally meet," said Baker.

Baker is adding something new to this weekend's activities: A speaker series featuring conversations about community safety, hope and action.

"When we come together and empower each other and encourage each other and support each other and fight for one another, that's when we are going to see change," said Wanda Johnson, who advocates working with public safety even though her son, Oscar Grant, was killed by law enforcement in the Bay Area back in 2009.

"When the judicial system and the public safety system was created, we weren't at the table and so now today things have changed and it is most incumbent for us to be at the table," she added.

Her goal is to provide hope as well as offer helpful tools, resources, so people feel empowered to start having tough conversations at home.

The community is encouraged to attend the free speaker series on Saturday. The "Be the Change MN" golf tournament and BBQ takes place on Sunday.