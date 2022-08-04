Golden Valley's new K-9 is trained to sniff out money
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Minnesota dog has a real nose for money.
The state's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division introduced Bia in Golden Valley on Wednesday morning.
She's a K-9 trained to sniff out cash hidden in homes and cars - or even buried in yards.
The Department of Public Safety imported Bia from Hungary. She spent three months learning the scent of money and honing her searching skills. She's a German shorthaired pointer who will work on cases like illegal gambling or unlicensed alcohol sales.
