Golden Valley's new K-9 is trained to sniff out money

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Minnesota dog has a real nose for money.

The state's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division introduced Bia in Golden Valley on Wednesday morning.

CBS News

She's a K-9 trained to sniff out cash hidden in homes and cars - or even buried in yards.

The Department of Public Safety imported Bia from Hungary. She spent three months learning the scent of money and honing her searching skills. She's a German shorthaired pointer who will work on cases like illegal gambling or unlicensed alcohol sales.