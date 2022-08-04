Watch CBS News
Crime

Golden Valley's new K-9 is trained to sniff out money

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Golden Valley's new K-9 is trained to sniff out money
Golden Valley's new K-9 is trained to sniff out money 00:43

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.  -- A Minnesota dog has a real nose for money.

The state's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division introduced Bia in Golden Valley on Wednesday morning.

raw-money-sniffing-dog-080322.jpg
CBS News

She's a K-9 trained to sniff out cash hidden in homes and cars - or even buried in yards.

The Department of Public Safety imported Bia from Hungary. She spent three months learning the scent of money and honing her searching skills. She's a German shorthaired pointer who will work on cases like illegal gambling or unlicensed alcohol sales.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.