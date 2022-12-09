Golden Valley sees increase in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn – If you own a Kia or Hyundai, it might be a good idea to keep it away from Golden Valley.

According to Golden Valley police, 95% of stolen vehicle reports since October are for Kias and Hyundais.

Police Chief Virgil Green said that police are seeing an increase of Kias and Hyundais being targeted for theft due to a manufacturing issue. "The cars are typically broken into through a rear window and driven away without keys," Green said.

Green explained that teenagers specifically are targeting these vehicles because their vulnerabilities have been shared on social media. He added that the vehicles can be stolen without keys in a matter of seconds or minutes.

According to Golden Valley police, vehicles are primarily being stolen between midnight and 5am from driveways and large apartment parking lots. They have received around 18 stolen vehicle reports since October.

This issue is not isolated in Golden Valley, however. Green said thaty many other Twin Cities police departments have been dealing with similar problems for months.

Green said those who own a Kia or Hyundai should visit a dealership to see if they can purchase an anti-theft device.