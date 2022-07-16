Watch CBS News
Golden Valley food drive benefitting Prism

Pride month might be over, but its mission to spread love was ringing true in Golden Valley. 

On Saturday, the local Pride group hosted a food and necessities drive to benefit Prism, an organization that works to feed the hungry and offer other essentials. 

Even after the food drive ends Saturday, people can still donate to Prism on their website. Click here for more information. 

