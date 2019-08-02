Goin' To The Lake: Lake Minnetonka Area (Day 1)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Generally, when WCCO reporters and anchors head out for Goin' to the Lake, they trek up north, to the St. Croix River Valley or western Minnesota. This time, however, they stayed close to the Twin Cities to enjoy the purifying waters of Lake Minnetonka.

Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman are spending Thursday and Friday at the largest lake in the metro (and the ninth largest lake in the state). The weather looks to be perfect as the two look to highlight the lake's landmarks and uncover some lesser-known destinations.

Minnesota Streetcar Museum

Lake Minnetonka has been a getaway for folks in Minneapolis since the 1800s. Instead of hopping on the highway, however, people would take the rail. Though it started as a train, the streetcar system soon developed in the Twin Cities. It was a model for the entire nation. Today, you can reconnect with that past at the Minnesota Streetcar Museum.

---

Licks, Cottagewood General Store And Haskell's

There are also many things to do around the lake in the town of Excelsior. This time of year, the biggest hotspot in downtown might be Licks Unlimited. Adults and children line up for ice cream. A spot that has been in operation for 125 years is the Cottagewood General Store, another spot not to be missed. Also downtown is Haskell's, which includes a full-service restaurant and, of course, wine.

---

The Caribbean Marina

Though the marina has an incredible history, it has been reborn by three friends who live on the lake. They wanted to create a great gathering spot for their families, the community and for everyone who visits Lake Minnetonka.

---

Jason & Matt Take Out A Pontoon

---

Jason Takes A Ride On The Historic Excelsior Streetcar

---

The History of Lake Minnetonka

---

DeRusha Eats: Lake Minnetonka Edition

---

Here are some of the places Matt and Jason stopped (or planned to stop) on Thursday.

Rockvam Boatyards

Rockvam Boat Rentals

Steamboat Minnehaha

Excelsior Trolley

Cottagewood General Store

Licks Unlimited

Haskell's Port of Excelsior